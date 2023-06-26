Governor Greg Gianforte visited the site to receive an incident command briefing from officials. The collapse, which occurred at approximately 6:15 a.m. Saturday, has caused southbound rail traffic to be diverted north out of Laurel to BNSF lines. A total of 16 cars derailed. Ten rail cars fell into the river, including 6 asphalt cars, 3 molten sulphur cars, and one scrap metal hopper. Other cars in the derailment included 4 asphalt cars and 2 hydrosulphate cars which are currently contained. Officials have no estimated time for repairs.