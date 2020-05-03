Olivia DeBoer — Skyview Platinum & Valedictorian

Parents: Laurence DeBoer and Lisa Malody

Middle school: Castle Rock Middle School

Elementary school: Independent Elementary

Future Plans: I'm not quite sure where I'm going to go to college yet, just that I'm going out of state. I'm going ambitious first so I can narrow down later and am planning on a double major in biology and chemistry with a minor in Spanish.

Most Challenging or Rewarding Class: AP world history was a little bit of a shock to me. Before that point I had never taken a class entirely designed to a test so it took a little time to get used to; however, I was able to leave the class having passed the AP exam.

Motivation for Platinum Program: It was an opportunity to showcase some nonacademic interests of mine which I consider to be very important.

Magnum Opus: A history of tap dance.

Teacher: While I have only vague memories of elementary school, I do remember quite clearly my fourth grade teacher Mrs. Vossler. Discussions of science and Bill Nye were perpetually around in that room, which really helped spark an interest in the sciences for me.

Extracurricular Activities: Key Club, Science Bowl, Academic Team, Business Professionals of America, Dance, National Honor Society, volunteering at St. Vincent Healthcare, and music.

