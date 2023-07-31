The 2 mobile's at the back of the property serve no purpose. The main garage itself is large and capable of great storage with use of the semi trailer inside. Property currently has misc items and magazines within, some which will be removed throughout the listing. Otherwise property will be sold AS IS WHERE IS. PLEASE USE CAUTION WHILE ON PROPERTY. SNOW COVERED ROCKS ARE PRESENT IN FRONT OF GARAGE DOORS, STAIRS IN SHOP LEADING INTO THE MOBILE UNITS MAY MOVE A SMALL BIT. SOFT SPOTS IN MOBILE HOME FLOORS. ***AGENTS*** Pictures show where the lock box is for the padlock. SELLER IS MOTIVATED!!!
0 Bedroom Home in Billings - $67,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rare 10 acre estate minutes from Billings! Gated entrance to dynamic home, guest house & location! Entertain/relax on multi-level decks wi…
Want to live in the Country but don't like gravel roads? This Exquisite Custom Home has it all!! Tastefully designed with expansive views nest…
Admit it, you've driven by this home and had garage envy! Historic charm of yesteryear meets modern conveniences in this one of a kind propert…
Beautiful property with 1,040 feet of the Blue Ribbon Trout Stream (Upper Spring Creek) flowing through the property along with your own priva…
This beautifully maintained home is situated on 35.3 acres overlooking the Clark's Fork Valley of the Yellowstone. With spectacular views from…