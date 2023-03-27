The 2 mobile's at the back of the property serve no purpose. The main garage itself is large and capable of great storage with use of the semi trailer inside. Property currently has misc items and magazines within, some which will be removed throughout the listing. Otherwise property will be sold AS IS WHERE IS. PLEASE USE CAUTION WHILE ON PROPERTY. SNOW COVERED ROCKS ARE PRESENT IN FRONT OF GARAGE DOORS, STAIRS IN SHOP LEADING INTO THE MOBILE UNITS MAY MOVE A SMALL BIT. SOFT SPOTS IN MOBILE HOME FLOORS. ***AGENTS*** Pictures show where the lock box is for the padlock. SELLER IS MOTIVATED!!!
0 Bedroom Home in Billings - $72,000
