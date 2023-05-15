An investment in your future home or recreational property. This log home was constructed but not finished, that is up to the next owner which gives you the opportunity to finish with your vision. Located a near the Big Horn River, this 22-acre property has its own, private pond, dock, and space to grow. Bring your ideas and desire to have a rural property in the Big Horn River area. The closest public access to the Big Horn River is only a few miles away.
0 Bedroom Home in Hardin - $449,000
