The West Fork is an excellent opportunity nestled away in the foothills of the Big Snowy Mountains. The valley is quiet, private, and relatively undeveloped. The national forest and Crystal Lake are just minutes away, full of recreational opportunities. The West Fork offers a beautiful family getaway for the weekend or a place to build your dream home.
0 Bedroom Home in Lewistown - $599,000
