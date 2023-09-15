For lease only: $2412/month ($13 s/f) plus $1.50 triple net, for a total of $2690/month. Unit 2 on the main level has heated 30x60 shop with office and full bath with laundry hooks ups. Upper level (427 s/f) has a full kitchen with more living space that could be used for a second office or bedroom. Photos are of a similar unit. The new units will have vaulted ceilings and a more industrial look to them. Tandem shop doors, 14' tall, out to chain link fenced area. Lower level office and bathroom/laundry areas have stained concrete floors and upper units have luxury vinyl installed. The shop is 22' tall on the front side and 18' tall on the back side. Estimated completion date 8/15/2023.
