Back on Market no fault of home. SHOP HOME on almost 4 acres! Framed and ready for you to finish! 60x100 shop with living quarters 1600 sf up and 1600 sf down of living space. 4400 sf of shop space which includes 14' doors one that you can pull through with an RV. 220 volt plus an RV dump station. Shop is equipped with high-powered LED lights, radiant floor heating, Rheem water heater, and separate electrical panels for living space and shop space. Property also includes a 676 sf tiny home which the owner has lived in while they built the shop, home is fully functioning and very cute! 3x 2200 gallon cisterns supply the house and shop, and septic is approved for up to 5 bedrooms. This is a property you will need to see to appreciate, every detail was thought of and the views of Billings are the best in the city!
1 Bedroom Home in Billings - $830,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Welcome to the Broadway Bungalow. Located near the heart of Red Lodge, Montana. This delightful two bedroom, one-bathroom bungalow offers the …
Have you been looking for that little piece of Montana to call home? Farm? Raise Livestock? Raise a Family? Or, Build your Dream Home? The opp…
Double wide 3 Bedroom 2 Bath manufactured home in Shiloh Village Estates. Large Kitchen with Solid Surface Counters and Island opening to a sp…
Incredible one of a kind home w/a 12+-car shop/barndominium sitting on 6.6 acres located between Billings & Red Lodge. Home sits on Rock C…
Enjoy life in this charming, centrally located home. Recent updates include the kitchen featuring newer cabinets and appliances. The recently …