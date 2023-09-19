Back on Market no fault of home. SHOP HOME on almost 4 acres! Framed and ready for you to finish! 60x100 shop with living quarters 1600 sf up and 1600 sf down of living space. 4400 sf of shop space which includes 14' doors one that you can pull through with an RV. 220 volt plus an RV dump station. Shop is equipped with high-powered LED lights, radiant floor heating, Rheem water heater, and separate electrical panels for living space and shop space. Property also includes a 676 sf tiny home which the owner has lived in while they built the shop, home is fully functioning and very cute! 3x 2200 gallon cisterns supply the house and shop, and septic is approved for up to 5 bedrooms. This is a property you will need to see to appreciate, every detail was thought of and the views of Billings are the best in the city!