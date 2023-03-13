Hard to find sizable horse property near town. 134+ acres with a beautifully crafted genuine log cabin in a very private setting about 2 miles north of Columbus just off Hwy 306 to Rapelje. Upstairs loft is bedroom, 1/2 bath. The property is perimeter fenced on three sides with good cross fencing for horse pastures. 3 stock dams for retention of rainwater and snow melt. Two stock tanks, 1 of which is heated for winter use. The property is off grid with a Solar system in place. Currently the cabin and property are operated from 2 cisterns but there are wells in the area. The seller has cut hay off various areas within the acreage providing winter feed. Pride of ownership abounds throughout this property. 2004 Chevy Dually, Smart TV, Washer/Dryer, Bed, & Heated Stock tank convey at closing.
1 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $859,000
