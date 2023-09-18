Live by the Yellowstone River! Property features 7 Shares of Custer Waco Ditch Rights! 130x200 welded pipe Arena, 130x80 welded pipe Working Pen, 130x100 welded pipe Holding Pen, 12x20 Tack Room,12x20 Mini Barn with porch, and 16x52 wonderful Knotty Pine Cabin 1 Bedroom with Sleeping Loft. This Ranch has some of everything. The lower fields are fenced and irrigated. Upper acreage has the Home, Buildings, and Pens. The ranch is next to a very cool Train Tunnel, and The Yellowstone River. So do not forget your fishing pole!