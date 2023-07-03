$51K Price Improvement on this Cozy, beautiful, log cabin with majestic Mountain views! Amazing location South of Red Lodge just past the Point of Rocks. Sits on 4.3 fenced acres w/a gate. Antique, wood stove in kitchen. In floor radiant heat and a gas fireplace keep the home toasty warm. Views out every window. 2 small outbuildings for storage. So much potential to expand home. Add a shop/barn/guest house. The possibilities are endless! THIS is the Montana Property you have dreamed of. Live in it full time or would make a perfect Montana vacation home or VRBO,