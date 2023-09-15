Life on Cooney Lake with absolutely captivating views. This property features two charming cabins (furnished) covered patio, with a fire pit on 1.1 acre. Two minutes from the Boat Dock, Fishing, Kayaking, Paddle Boarding, Picnicking and Ice Fishing in the winter. Bar, Grill, Store, and Casino minutes away. Red Lodge Ski Resort twenty minutes away. An opportunity to build, ready to use as clamping if you choose or just own your part time rustic retreat. Property has been approved for septic-please see Attachments. RV Parking Shed. Outdoor recreational adventures year-round. Covenants and Restrictions Attached-Buyer to verify. No water on property
1 Bedroom Home in Roberts - $143,000
