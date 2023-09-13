Quaint 1-Bedroom , 1-Bath, 1,215 sq foot home currently used as a rental. The home is in great condition with newer wiring, plumbing, brand new High Efficient Furnace. Possible income property, the current existing home lies to the back of the lot leaving a large part of the lot to build a new home or another rental. Quite part of town located just 2-blocks to grocery store, post office. Good value
1 Bedroom Home in Roundup - $124,900
