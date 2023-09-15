This is a great location in Absarokee within walking distance to the county park, Rosebud River, shops, and main street. The mobile home has newer roof and windows, the interior is in need of work. There are 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Kitchen with electric range that opens to the living room. There are 2 sheds for storage and a carport off the side of the mobile home. Mobile home is not attached to a permanent foundation. Seller is selling "as-is" including lot and mobile home.