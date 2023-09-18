Welcome to your "Slice of Montana" on 41 secluded acres in Belfry. This log home features a wide range views of the Beartooth Mountains & Red Lodge ski mountain. The home boasts knotty pine walls throughout. The main floor has an open kitchen, dining area, master bedroom with a luxury bathroom, and incredible views out every window. The upstairs hosts a second master bedroom with a loft and full bathroom. The basement is fully finished with a bar, pool table, office and walk out patio for your entertaining. Additionally, the property boasts a 864 sq ft barn, plus a small shed and corral for your horses. A garage could be built next to the home. Located 25 miles from Red Lodge, 50 miles from Cody, 65 miles from Billings, and 90 minutes over Beartooth Pass to Yellowstone National Park. Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-jnqcGAWG60