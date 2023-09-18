Welcome to your "Slice of Montana" on 41 secluded acres in Belfry. This log home features a wide range views of the Beartooth Mountains & Red Lodge ski mountain. The home boasts knotty pine walls throughout. The main floor has an open kitchen, dining area, master bedroom with a luxury bathroom, and incredible views out every window. The upstairs hosts a second master bedroom with a loft and full bathroom. The basement is fully finished with a bar, pool table, office and walk out patio for your entertaining. Additionally, the property boasts a 864 sq ft barn, plus a small shed and corral for your horses. A garage could be built next to the home. Located 25 miles from Red Lodge, 50 miles from Cody, 65 miles from Billings, and 90 minutes over Beartooth Pass to Yellowstone National Park. Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-jnqcGAWG60
2 Bedroom Home in Belfry - $1,300,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Welcome to the Broadway Bungalow. Located near the heart of Red Lodge, Montana. This delightful two bedroom, one-bathroom bungalow offers the …
Double wide 3 Bedroom 2 Bath manufactured home in Shiloh Village Estates. Large Kitchen with Solid Surface Counters and Island opening to a sp…
Incredible one of a kind home w/a 12+-car shop/barndominium sitting on 6.6 acres located between Billings & Red Lodge. Home sits on Rock C…
Enjoy life in this charming, centrally located home. Recent updates include the kitchen featuring newer cabinets and appliances. The recently …
This is a great location in Absarokee within walking distance to the county park, Rosebud River, shops, and main street. The mobile home has n…