SHOP HOUSE!! This spacious nearly new shop house is your new home! All the upgrades you would want in a home with a 6,000 square foot shop on two lots at nearly 10 acres! The shop is fully equipped for all of your projects and toys. 5 large insulated doors with commercial motors, auto lift and grease pit, radiant heating in shop, RV hookups, 220 wiring, and abundant lighting. This home is a gem. Fully fenced area around home, fully fenced lots, covered patio, upgraded tile bathrooms, main level laundry, commercial grade appliances, granite countertop, and high end LVP flooring. Irrigation water available for lawn or gardening. Road maintenance covered by HOA. So many possibilities with this property, this is a must see!
2 Bedroom Home in Billings - $1,789,500
