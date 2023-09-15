Very well cared for home.Features include a nice open plan with updated appliances in the kitchen(gas range and 220 outlet for electric), updated flooring, windows, siding & roofing have been replaced, new covered deck with extension for small car carport coverage & a ramp that is "handicap friendly". Seller has replaced the kitchen faucet, the bathroom toilets & added the walk in shower in the main bath. The master features a very large walk in closet & has an attached bath with shower and double sinks. The large second bedroom was 2 bedrooms & could be converted back to make 3 bedroom. The AC has been recently serviced. There is a 8X12 garden shed & apple tree in the landscaped yard. Buyer must make application for the lease on the lot if they plan to continue leasing the lot. The rent will be increasing for the new tenant & best to call the manager for the amount. Currently $474.
2 Bedroom Home in Billings - $104,900
