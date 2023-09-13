MOTIVATED SELLER, MAKE AN OFFER! Nestled in the tranquil Lockwood area, this two-bedroom one-bathroom easy living ranch style home is perfect for anyone looking for a peaceful retreat. Enjoy all of life's simple pleasures as you relax on your back patio surrounded by beautiful shade trees and soak up the sun. The kitchen has been updated with new cabinets, countertops and flooring providing a modern upgrade while still maintaining its classic charm. Two spacious bedrooms-one with brand new flooring and plenty of room to sprawl out in the spacious living room. Also, included is a laundry room with cabinet storage and large shed for extra storage space or a place to tinker around. Finally, there’s an expansive covered carport area so you can park multiple cars without worrying about exposure to rain or snow. Don't miss out on this opportunity - come see today!
2 Bedroom Home in Billings - $155,000
