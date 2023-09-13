This home has all the feels as a country farm house right in the middle of town. You truly feel at home in this little gem. The giant evergreens provide beautiful shade and privacy to the home. It has a quaint setting with mature landscaping that makes the property what it is. This home has been completely /professionally remodeled with love and care. The moment you walk in you will feel how well it has been done. This home New interior paint, exterior paint, Malarkey roof, Milgaard Windows, plumbing, electrical, 50 gallon water heater, AC, gutters, flooring, appliances, kitchen, bathroom and much more. This is an incredible opportunity for someone who loves to have a well maintained yard and enjoy the quietness. Driveway is lined with well maintained lilacs. Ditch share is available to irrigate. Could build shop/garage Buyers and buyers agent to verify all info.