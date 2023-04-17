Quality custom built 2 bed/2 bath townhome in Northwest Billings. Kitchen boasts quartz countertops, s/s appliances, under cabinet lighting, tile backsplash & pantry. LVT flooring in entry/kitchen/dining & living room. Carpeted Master bedroom has a private bath. 2 X 6 walls with Rockwool demising insulation between units for sound barrier. Each unit has a private covered front patio area. Anderson Windows. Hardi Siding. Double attached insulated/sheetrocked garage. HOA Fee of $175/month includes Lawn, Snow, Water and Exterior Insurance. 1063 Sq. Ft.
2 Bedroom Home in Billings - $320,000
