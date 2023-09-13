Price Improvement!!! - Remodeled Home in the Heart of Billings west end with huge corner lot, wrought iron fencing, with duck pond, garden area, large 30 x 30 heated shop/garage with bathroom, 12 x 16 storage shed, WELL for the underground sprinkling, gas forced air with central air conditioning, jacuzzi jetted tub, updated kitchen, on demand hot water heater, non-egress bonus room in the basement, lots of storage space, 2 bedrooms on the main floor with a nursery sized room off the larger bedroom, walk in closet, lattice with ivy decorate the outside, the list goes on.....