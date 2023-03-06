This home qualifies for a Rural Development Loan with lower interest rates & possible zero down payment! If you are looking for country living & just 10 minutes to town, this 2 year old home sits on 1/2 of an acre with picturesque views in all directions! Eco-built, including closed cell foam insulation & Anderson windows. As you enter, you will be immersed with a bright & welcoming feel of the open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. The kitchen flows nicely & is equipped with stainless appliances. Walk out to the patio from the living room to enjoy taking in fresh air & views! Enter laundry/mudroom & storage/utility room from garage. Security system currently 3 cameras, expandable to 8. Washer/dryer convey. Owners just put in a wrought iron fence for for keeping children & pets secure, but there is much more area on the lot to provide RV parking & shop?! No HOA!
2 Bedroom Home in Billings - $344,600
