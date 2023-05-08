The Glacier Floorplan from McCall Homes. This highly energy efficient property features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a 2 car attached garage. All selections have been made, no changes are allowed. Please inquire for spec report to see selected options. Home is under construction. Please inquire for completion date. Picture is of like home. ASK US ABOUT OUR INCENTIVE PROGRAM TAILORED TO YOU!!
2 Bedroom Home in Billings - $347,609
