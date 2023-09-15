Hard to find affordable mobile home in a nice and affordable small park. This well maintained 2 Bedroom, 2 bathroom home close to schools, shopping and downtown. This home feels spacious with an open living, dining and kitchen area that's central to the home with the bedrooms on the opposite sides each with their own bathroom. The primary suite has both a large tub and a separate shower. This lot in the park has access to 4 off-street parking spaces, fenced yard with shed, and play-house as well as both front and rear covered decks to enjoy the outside anytime of day. Any/all buyers need to be pre-approved by MHP unless planning on moving out of park. Allowed one dog per park rules, under 50 lbs, no aggressive breeds. This home can be rented out making this a wonderful investment or owner occupied.
2 Bedroom Home in Billings - $60,000
