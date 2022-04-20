Nicely remodeled home in the small town of Custer Montana. Updates include vinyl siding, newer roof and upgraded vinyl windows, Very spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath home. Nice front porch with a bonus room that would make a nice office or extra bedroom. Your own well and city sewer. Large back deck. If your looking for a very affordable home in a nice, quiet Montana town, check it out today! Seller is very motivated. Bring us an offer
2 Bedroom Home in Custer - $100,000
