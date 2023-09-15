Must see!! Great home for a great price!! Lovely remodeled home on a quiet, beautiful, treelined street. The home is ranch style with a functional floor plan, kitchen and nice applicances. This fantastic, affordable home has everything you need. New water heater in 2022. Newer furnace. New sewer line to main. Some new plumbing. Home recently redesigned with custom window trim, flooring and paint. Zoned Improved Property-Urban. Basement is not finished, Information from county records. Buyers and buyers agent to verify all representations to their own satisfaction.