Must see!! Great home for a great price!! Lovely remodeled home on a quiet, beautiful, treelined street. The home is ranch style with a functional floor plan, kitchen and nice applicances. This fantastic, affordable home has everything you need. New water heater in 2022. Newer furnace. New sewer line to main. Some new plumbing. Home recently redesigned with custom window trim, flooring and paint. Zoned Improved Property-Urban. Basement is not finished, Information from county records. Buyers and buyers agent to verify all representations to their own satisfaction.
2 Bedroom Home in Forsyth - $119,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Welcome to the Broadway Bungalow. Located near the heart of Red Lodge, Montana. This delightful two bedroom, one-bathroom bungalow offers the …
Incredible one of a kind home w/a 12+-car shop/barndominium sitting on 6.6 acres located between Billings & Red Lodge. Home sits on Rock C…
Quality custom built 3 bed/2 bath townhome in Northwest Billings. Kitchen boasts quartz countertops, s/s appliances, under cabinet lighting, t…
Enjoy life in this charming, centrally located home. Recent updates include the kitchen featuring newer cabinets and appliances. The recently …
Quality custom built 3 bed/2 bath townhome in Northwest Billings. Kitchen boasts quartz countertops, s/s appliances, under cabinet lighting, t…