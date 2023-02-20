Located on Montana's famed Upper-Bighorn River, and settled in a premier riverfront community lies 564 River Bend. This beautiful home boasts log and stone accents throughout the open-concept layout, a well-appointed kitchen which opens seamlessly into the vaulted ceilings of the great room, two large bedrooms, two baths, a fly-tying nook and an additional living area upstairs. The 768 Sq.Ft garage is the perfect storage area for boats, vehicles, and outdoor gear, while the wrap-around patio creates a spot to take in the tranquility of the area. A private boat launch for the sole use of this small community allows you to be on the water earlier and off later than others. Also included is an interest in the 160+/- acres of exceptional pheasant habitat so you can literally hunt out your back door. The Bighorn is a recreational paradise and this is your full-time or seasonal basecamp!