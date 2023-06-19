Fort Smith, AKA Fort Fun, Montana! Minutes from the world famous Big Horn River, beautiful Big Horn Lake and Yellowtail Dam. This vintage 2 bedroom 1 bath Trailer, with addition, wood stove, spacious shed and large deck could be your new river/lake recreational home base, year round home or VR investment property. Updated steel roof, exterior siding, paint, windows and large covered deck. With some interior reimagining, the sky is the limit in this cozy For Smith gem. Whether you are rippin lips on the Horn, wake surfing Yellowtail or enjoying the numerous recreational opportunities in the Big Horn Canyon Recreational Area. This property is in a perfectly centralized location, close to all the action!
2 Bedroom Home in Fort Smith - $70,000
