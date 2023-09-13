Charming and well-maintained 2-bed, 2-bath home featuring vinyl windows, a spacious kitchen with gas stove, and back covered patio. The highlight? A fully finished, heated 30x40 shop - perfect for projects or storage. Fenced yard, new water heater ('23), sauna, and a well for lush grass. Don't miss this unique gem!
2 Bedroom Home in Fromberg - $285,000
