OVER 50 ACRES of pristine Montana real estate located on the banks of the Big Horn River! The river is a “World Class” blue ribbon trout fishery. This pristine property includes a FULLY FURNISHED LODGE with a commercial-grade kitchen, dining and living room and 7 bedrooms each equipped with a full bathroom. This turn-key treasure encompasses a fly shop, state-of-the-art dog kennel/facility, shops with four more garage spaces and other numerous outbuildings all immaculately maintained. Also included, but not limited to, with this outstanding and unique property - fishing gear, vehicles, drift-boat/trailer, 4-wheelers, lawn equipment, client contacts, website, phone number, sporting clay stations, and much more. *note - the house sits on 18 acres, but the listing includes the entire property of over 50 acres combined- and this includes half a mile of waterfront property.
contributed
2 Bedroom Home in Hardin - $2,850,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Get that BRAND NEW home with a warranty on the 14th hole of the Lake Hills Golf Course!! Bob Pentecost Construction's Dearborn Floor Plan in t…
This amazing 1860 SQ/FT 3 bedroom, 4 bath home sets on 5 acres and has plenty of room for pets and chickens. The property is timbered and offe…
Affordable living in a quiet, tree-lined location in Windsor Estates. Walking distance to Elementary School, Grocery Shopping, Restaurants and…
Announcing the launch of Alpine Basin; a new resort community in Red Lodge! Nestled in just minutes from town, these homes feature fine finish…