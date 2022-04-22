Solid investment property for continued rent income or to be remodeled. This home has brought the current owner many years of rental income. Modest improvements have been done to the kitchen. The basement does not have living space.
2 Bedroom Home in Hardin - $65,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
DEVELOPMENT POTENTIAL! Small single-family home on a 14,000 sq.ft lot with the rare and highly coveted NX-2 zoning which allows up to 8 units!…
ATTENTION INVESTORS!!!! An amazing addition to any portfolio, these properties have a great rental history and fantastic tenants! Buy this pro…
Beautiful, thoughtfully designed custom home on 1.1 acres. Abundant yet humble and not extravagant. 5,000+ sf home and 3,000+sf garage/shop ar…
This is the one you will fall in love with! A beautiful, meticulously maintained, updated home between Park City & Laurel that leaves litt…
Nestled in the Historic & Scenic rolling pine hills of Southeastern Montana, this 40 acre site has been graciously offered to its past gue…
Luxury Loft condo in Downtown Billings! Secure building with underground parking and elevator. Soaring ceilings, Views out every window, Open …
This luxurious property speaks to a buyer who truly values a home’s thoughtful craftsmanship and artistry in not only the materials used, but …
Here's your chance to live in a historic Queen Anne Victorian beauty! Welcome to the Fratt home which was recently listed on the National Regi…
Elegantly situated on just over 1 acre in Augusta Ranch Estates. Breathtaking Golf Course views on the 14th hole of the Yellowstone Country Cl…
SELLER IS VERY MOTIVATED to sell or trade this historic work in progress with tons of potential known as the Hotel Montana & Wild Horse Sa…