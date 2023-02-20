Drive on Cole Creek Road and take a look at this gem. It is 61.780 acres of land that starts at the Road and follows several draws to a Creek. Many deer have been taken right from the lane. Great horse pasture and corrals. Home has been remodeled and is mostly complete but there is room for final finishing touches. House has a well with a cistern for water storage.
2 Bedroom Home in Joliet - $649,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Home with a View Bordering 640 Acres of State Land! Great Ranch style home with 360 degree views of the Beartooth Mountains, Crazy Mountains, …
This rare property has 5.52 Acres/ 240,451 square feet of land you could build something on with Direct I90 Visibility East and West as well a…
Alpine Basin is a new resort community in Red Lodge! Nestled in just minutes from town, these homes feature fine finishes, open floorplans &am…
Hard to find sizable horse property near town. 134+ acres with a beautifully crafted genuine log cabin in a very private setting about 2 miles…
ROOM FOR YOUR HORSES & DOGS! Never before on the market, this private 1913 Craftsman Home on 10 fenced acres has beautiful woodwork, built…