This charming Laurel, MT home is truly remarkable in its fusion of rich history & modern features. The combination of preservation & efficiency is a unique aspect that sets this property apart, & the bungalow architecture has been meticulously maintained. The custom kitchen cabinets & granite countertops are a couple of examples of the quality craftsmanship & attention to detail in this home. The original built-in cabinetry & wood-paneled walls are truly unique & add to the overall character & charm of the property. And with maintenance-free siding, a security system, & triple pane Pella windows w/ built-in blinds, the home has been thoughtfully upgraded with a range of modern amenities. What's more, the property offers a versatile range of options for usage - a residential space, professional workspace, or a combination of both. This Laurel gem is definitely worth seeing in person!
2 Bedroom Home in Laurel - $449,000
