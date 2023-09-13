Two charming cottages on one lot.Currently used as vacation rentals. Both homes have updated plumbing, wiring, insulation, new sheet rock, efis siding, all updated on the interiors including kitchens, baths, flooring, fixtures, doors, windows etc. Siding has newer efis finish. Front house has 2 bedrooms, bath, roomy loft area, kitchen/dining & sliding doors to deck.The rear house is 897 sq ft, 2 bedrooms, spacious loft area, 2 baths, kitchen dining & living room as well as attached garage.Twin storage sheds&green house.Continue as vacay rentals, permanent rentals, or home w/income. Appts to view are around the guest schedule. Includes stackable W/D, 2 ranges, 2 refrigerators, 4 window A/C units, & window treatments. Heat is electric &gas. Loft areas ARE NOT included in sq ft & are great flex space & have great POTENTIAL FOR MORE ROOMS. New improvements make for LOW maintenance. No sign.