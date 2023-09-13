Rare opportunity to own one of the largest, custom units in the historical Fountain Terrace in Lewistown. Unit #211 has 4 access points, 3 from exterior patios and 1 from the common hall. Sandstone accent walls, numerous custom oak built ins, skylight, and an atrium adds to this unique property. A separate bathroom, living area, potential bedroom and kitchenette allows for hosting additional guests. Enjoy the outdoor covered patio area, while entertaining during the summer months. Easy access to a covered parking area, along with a small storage closet for outdoor items. The common area includes a workout room, and an event/meeting room. This unit is being sold furnished with the exception of a few pieces. The Fountain Terrace is conveniently located in a friendly atmosphere with historical beauty & architectural features. Low heating and cooling costs based on location in complex.