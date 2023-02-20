Dreaming of owning a piece of Big Sky country? This is the view you've been looking for! This log cabin location is completely private but with a well and power while still being easily accessible. This area is known for hunting and recreational opportunities in the middle of Montana ranch country. Come take a peak! Showings accompanied by agent only, do not drive down the road.
2 Bedroom Home in Other-See Remarks - $479,000
