This beautifully maintained home is situated on 35.3 acres overlooking the Clark's Fork Valley of the Yellowstone. With spectacular views from the Beartooth Front Range to Heart Mountain. Just over the Montana border. No income tax but still close enough to Montana for a commute! Enjoy amazing sunsets from your covered patio. With a private well, horse shelter and fencing, this may be the property you've been waiting for. Visit the full walk through video at CodyRanch.com