This beautifully maintained home is situated on 35.3 acres overlooking the Clark's Fork Valley of the Yellowstone. With spectacular views from the Beartooth Front Range to Heart Mountain. Just over the Montana border. No income tax but still close enough to Montana for a commute! Enjoy amazing sunsets from your covered patio. With a private well, horse shelter and fencing, this may be the property you've been waiting for. Visit the full walk through video at CodyRanch.com
2 Bedroom Home in Other-See Remarks - $599,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Experience the best of small town living in this spacious 2400 sq ft rancher located in the heart of downtown Big Timber, MT. Enjoy the conven…
2017 Parade of Homes: Contemporary elegance welcomes you to the covered patio w/ a breathtaking waterfall made of boulders from Nye, MT. Enjoy…
MAJOR Price REDUCTION! Modern Industrial meets Rustic accents in this gorgeous, custom two story home; desired location South of Red Lodge. Br…
Incredible one of a kind home w/a 12+-car shop/barndominium sitting on 6.6 acres located between Billings & Red Lodge. Home sits on Rock C…