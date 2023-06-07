Stunning, historical log/river rock cabin with 2,540 sq. ft. and a garage, located in the heart of the Boulder Valley. You will want to schedule a showing of this beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with a large sun porch with room to offer plenty of sleeping spaces for the family. Lots of windows to let the light in, propane fireplace and multiple outdoor sheds, storage spaces, outdoor patios and underground sprinklers. The cabin sits on 1.8 acres with water rights off of Froze to Death Creek for watering the lawn. The location can not be beat. The hiking, hunting, fishing and recreational activities that you can enjoy just outside of this great cabin will fill you with stories for generations to come. Listen to the sounds of the Boulder River as it makes it's way to the mighty Yellowstone River, watch the wildlife splendor on Mount Contact from your porch. Use this as a base camp for all your recreational activities. This cabin has been loved and cared for and it shows.