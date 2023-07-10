ALL OFFERS WILL BE CONSIDERED. Here is a chance to own some Park City History! This used to be a functioning meat locker in the heart of town. The property offers a multitude of possibilities! The main floor was the smoke room and storage, so there are tons of closets and smaller rooms as well as an old cooler. There is a half bathroom on this floor. The lower level has an unfinished floor and what used to be a huge walk in freezer with TALL ceilings! This could be great storage or converted to living space. The upstairs has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a kitchen and large living space. This has separate entry outside and could be renovated and rented out! This property definitely needs some work, but the POTENTIAL in this is huge! This could be turned into a very cool multi family property or back into a neat commercial space. With the right skills, this property will live again!