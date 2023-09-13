This charming 100 year old cottage with a fenced yard is strategically located only one block off of the Main Street virtually in the heart of downtown Red Lodge. Given the proximity to dozens of shops and restaurants this property would make an ideal short term rental. The 6000 s.f. lot still has room to add on and the dilapidated garage can be rebuilt zero lot line. There is a usable workshop in the basement for the handy homeowner. The home has a brand new roof, water heater and central heat boiler. Stove and refrigerator are a year old. W/D convey. Furniture could convey. Easy to show with no notice.