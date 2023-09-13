Welcome to the Broadway Bungalow. Located near the heart of Red Lodge, Montana. This delightful two bedroom, one-bathroom bungalow offers the perfect blend of comfort and convenience. The living room filled with natural light, making it an ideal space for relaxation or entertaining guests. The hardwood floors add a touch of warmth to the space. The functional kitchen offers ample counter space and newer appliances. Oversized one car garage with plenty of off street parking. Back patio offers an outdoor retreat. Just a couple of blocks from the charming local shops, delightful restaurants and vibrant community.