Two cottages on one lot. The front house is 2 bdrm, 1 bath, large living room, country style kitchen, large laundry room with sink and back porch entry. There is stair attic access and large storage area there. The rear house is a cute one bdrm, living room, country kitchen and back porch. A lot of potential in these two homes to make then your own. Possibilities include home with income, vacation home with income source, two rentals or explore the possibilities of a vacation rental (check with city for definite on vacation rental). One water line services both. Each has separate hook up to sewer and separate gas and electric meters. The front house has 2 wall furnaces, a free standing gas heater and an electric heater in the bath. The front house is 1120 ft and the rear house is 780 sq ft. Cash or Conventional financing. Taxes subject to change with new assessment.