Corner lot with mobile in the great community of Reed Point. Enjoy this sleepy little town with ease of access to I90 going east or west to several destination cities such as Big Timber, Livingston, Bozeman, or Columbus, Laurel, Billings and Red Lodge. If you are looking for an investment property, small town getaway, or need a place to call home this just might be the right location for you. Enjoy the annual Labor Day Sheep Drive from the privacy of your own front porch. Enjoy the local fishing access on the Yellowstone river for camping, rafting, fishing, and the Boat Float in July 2023.
2 Bedroom Home in Reed Point - $65,000
