Enjoy country living, beautiful sunsets, wildlife, and stars in the night sky at this peaceful 10-Acre Montana property. Raise chickens or other animals and grow your own veggies in the garden space. Has electricity, high-speed fiber optic internet, and a good well. This rustic property has plenty of potential and is ready for you to make it your own! Only a short commute to Roundup or Billings, Montana's biggest city.