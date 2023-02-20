Enjoy country living, beautiful sunsets, wildlife, and stars in the night sky at this peaceful 10-Acre Montana property. Raise chickens or other animals and grow your own veggies in the garden space. Has electricity, high-speed fiber optic internet, and a good well. This rustic property has plenty of potential and is ready for you to make it your own! Only a short commute to Roundup or Billings, Montana's biggest city.
2 Bedroom Home in Roundup - $150,000
