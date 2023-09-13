This charming cottage style house is back on the market Due to a medical situation of the new owner. This property is out of city limits and running on a well and septic sitting on 2 lots. No H.O.A!!!!! Fiberoptic internet!!!! This house has passed FHA, and R.D loans. Awesome price for a starter home!!!!!!!! Seller is also willing to consider contract for deed!!!! Come check this place out a.s.a.p
2 Bedroom Home in Roundup - $150,000
