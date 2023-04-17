This Charming 2 bedroom 1 Bath house is the perfect place and price for a small family or starter home.. FHA loan no problem!!!!! This property is sitting on 2 lots with a big back yard and is just right outside of city limits. Interior has been thoughtfully updated. Gas forced air/Central air. Metal siding and beautiful flooring. This place is a must see!!!!
2 Bedroom Home in Roundup - $159,999
