1 Fort Musselshell Trl is home to recreational paradise, located on the west bank of Fort Peck Reservoir in Petroleum County, Montana. Bordered by U.S. Fish & Wildlife's Charles M. Russell National Wildlife Refuge, and situated in district 410 for elk, deer, and mountain lion, and unit 481 for pronghorn, the location is a dream for big game hunters and trophy fishermen alike. This home consists of 2 b/1b, kitchen, living, garage, & game room, unfinished basement that could have more bedrooms, a Generator. Crooked Creek Marina, located just about a mile's drive north of the property, is known for its boating and fishing with trophy walleye, northern pike, bass and catfish. The property is easily accessible by the maintained all-weather gravel road leading to Crooked Creek Recreation area. With 1600 miles of shoreline & 1 million acres of public land access, the possibilities are endless
2 Bedroom Home in Winnett - $345,000
