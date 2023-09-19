This is for the horse enthusiasts! 60 acres, awesome mountain views. Expansive home has 3 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, 4 bonus rooms, 2 utility rooms, 2 furnaces, 2 Rinnai instant hot water systems. Large country kitchen with JennAir cooktop, free standing stove, hickory cabinets, island/breakfast bar. Living room with large windows to capture the mountain views. Vaulted ceilings. 2 attached oversized 2 car garages, on the basement and main levels. Basement garage is heated, plumbed with running water. 30x40 barn built in 2021, including a 12x40 lean-to. 2 automatic waterers in the pastures. Located near the world renowned Tippet Rise Art Center. 6 miles to Absarokee and all the benefits of private country living.
3 Bedroom Home in Absarokee - $1,700,000
