A Montana rancher with commanding Beartooth views, neatly situated on 2.49 acres in Crow Chief Subd with room for all. Enjoy the convenience of Absarokee right down the road and take full advantage of all the Beartooth's offer. Inside, the defined entry is balanced with an office and bedroom on either side, but your compelled out the large picture window with Beartooth views. The spacious great room is anchored across the back of the home with the dining and well appointed kitchen with a gas range and large pantry. The primary bedroom boasts views, ensuite bath with soaker tub and walk in closet. The basement features a large family room with gas stove, large bedroom, full bathroom and a flex room. On the fenced property you will find an abundance of parking and adventures. See the virtual tour at https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=yMSi15urNav
3 Bedroom Home in Absarokee - $630,000
