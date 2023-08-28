Stunning heirloom property with over 200 feet of river frontage on the Stillwater, just minutes from Absarokee and no flood issues last spring! Escape to fisherman's paradise, a fully remodeled rancher accented with local rock, brick, granite, hammered copper, stone vessel sinks, custom tile, and reclaimed wood. Main floor offers a master suite, half bath, kitchen built for entertaining, fireplace, hickory hardwood floors, office nook and a patio door leading to a proper wrap around redwood deck with mountain and river views. lower walkout basement adds gathering space with a gas stove, two bedrooms and a full bathroom. The sprawling, pristine lawn on this 2.18 acre lot has ugsp fed by a well and pump. 2 car attached garage, RV parking, workshop with power or detached 3'rd garage stall. Landscaping includes a riverside gazebo, apple and chokecherry trees, and local wildlife.
3 Bedroom Home in Absarokee - $799,000
